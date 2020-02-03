Home
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church
21 Beauvardia St.
Cannon Hill
McINERNEY Raymond O'Connell Late of Morningside formerly of New Farm Qld & Geelong Vic. Passed away peacefully 29th January 2020. Aged 77 Years Much loved Husband of Maureen Gladman. Adored Father to Katrina, Julie, Gregory, Michael and Steven. Much loved Grandfather to their families. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Ray's life to be held at St Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 21 Beauvardia St, Cannon Hill, Wednesday 5th February 2020, commencing at 11 am.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 3, 2020
