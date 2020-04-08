|
O'KEEFE Raymond Michael 06-04-1946 - 06-04-2020
Think of him as living in the hearts
of those he touched.
For nothing loved is ever lost,
and he was loved so much.
Dearly loved husband of Evelyn.
Loved Father and Father-in-law of
Felicity and Adam,
Timothy and Kara,
Luke,
Nigel and Linda,
and Jessica.
Loved Poppa Ray of Sylvie, Connor, Oliver, Chris, Emily, Ava, Issy, Seth, Liana and Jai.
Son of John and Mary.
Brother and Brother-in-law of
Mary Stuart, Ann Alexander, Chris and Beryl,
Pat and Dianne, Rob, David,
Carmel and Eric Redmond.
Loved brother-in-law of
Father Patrick Mugavin, Gerald and Maryann Mugavin, Mary-Rita and Jack Waldron,
Anthony and Laura Mugavin, Barry and Glenda Mugavin, Louise and Ken Peddle,
Anne and Steve Pike, Carmel and Brett Archer.
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions.
Public Memorial Mass at a later date.
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 8, 2020