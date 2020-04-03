Home
Harrison Funerals
748 Main Road
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5330 2255
Raymond DRAKE Notice
DRAKE Raymond 'Blue' Passed away peacefully at Kirralee Aged Care, Ballarat on April 1, 2020. Dearly loved father of David, father in law of Nadia, Grandad of Jacinta, Danelle and Malachi, Carina . In God's care and rest above in our hearts you rest with love. Much loved Grandad of Jacinta, Danelle and Carina. Thank you for teaching us great life skills. Always loved, will be missed. In safe hands with God. A private service for Blue will take place at Port Campbell.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
