|
|
JONES Ralph Fletcher 7 Aug 1925 Warrnambool - 5 Oct 2019 Melbourne Aged 94 Son of Sir David Fletcher and Rena (both dec). Designer of the Fletcher Jones Silver Ball water tower. Beloved husband of Joyce for over 60 years. Father of Rena, Jennifer, Ralph and Karen. Father-in-law of Shane, Graham and Britta. Papa of Daniel & Melinda, Alex & Tom, Libby, Bethany & Daniel (& Gabriel), and Henry. Funeral 1.30pm, Wed 16 Oct. 6 Jordan St Ashwood Gospel Chapel. Absent from the body, present with the Lord
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 14, 2019