Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Fletcher JONES

Add a Memory
Ralph Fletcher JONES Notice
JONES Ralph Fletcher 7 Aug 1925 Warrnambool - 5 Oct 2019 Melbourne Aged 94 Son of Sir David Fletcher and Rena (both dec). Designer of the Fletcher Jones Silver Ball water tower. Beloved husband of Joyce for over 60 years. Father of Rena, Jennifer, Ralph and Karen. Father-in-law of Shane, Graham and Britta. Papa of Daniel & Melinda, Alex & Tom, Libby, Bethany & Daniel (& Gabriel), and Henry. Funeral 1.30pm, Wed 16 Oct. 6 Jordan St Ashwood Gospel Chapel. Absent from the body, present with the Lord
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.