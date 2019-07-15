|
|
BROWN Phyllis May Passed away on July 13, 2019 at Warrnambool.
Much loved wife of Alex (dec.).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of
Lorraine and Bruce Ludeman, Ian and Llyn.
Adored Nanna of Kate and Robbie,
Anthony and Felicity; Narelle,
Melinda and Dale, Rachel and Steve,
Sarah and Lee, Lucas and Audrey.
Adored and cherished Nanna 'B' of Gracie, Billy, Zach, Toby, Mia, Nixie, Charlotte and Leo.
Special sister of Val Ringin.
Aged 97 years.
In God's garden up above
Stands a rose we dearly love
She stands with petals open wide
Watered by the tears we have cried
Her fragrance fills our lives each day
Locked in our hearts she will always stay
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on July 15, 2019