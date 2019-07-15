Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis May BROWN

Add a Memory
Phyllis May BROWN Notice
BROWN Phyllis May Passed away on July 13, 2019 at Warrnambool.

Much loved wife of Alex (dec.).

Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Lorraine and Bruce Ludeman, Ian and Llyn.

Adored Nanna of Kate and Robbie,

Anthony and Felicity; Narelle,

Melinda and Dale, Rachel and Steve,

Sarah and Lee, Lucas and Audrey.

Adored and cherished Nanna 'B' of Gracie, Billy, Zach, Toby, Mia, Nixie, Charlotte and Leo.

Special sister of Val Ringin.

Aged 97 years.



In God's garden up above

Stands a rose we dearly love

She stands with petals open wide

Watered by the tears we have cried

Her fragrance fills our lives each day

Locked in our hearts she will always stay
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.