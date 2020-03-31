|
LYNCH Philip Henry On March 29, 2020 at Opal Warrnambool.
Loved partner of Sue.
'Phil' to Anita and Mick, Kathy and Kurt, Linton andAmanda, Neil and Nell.
Pa 'Phil' to Blake, Jessica and Caleb.
Aged 81 years
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
The Service will be live streamed on Thursday (April 2) commencing at 12 Noon. The following link will give you access to the stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 31, 2020