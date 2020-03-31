Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
The following link will give you access to the stream
https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/
Philip Henry LYNCH

Philip Henry LYNCH Notice
LYNCH Philip Henry On March 29, 2020 at Opal Warrnambool.

Loved partner of Sue.

'Phil' to Anita and Mick, Kathy and Kurt, Linton andAmanda, Neil and Nell.

Pa 'Phil' to Blake, Jessica and Caleb.

Aged 81 years



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions

Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au

The Service will be live streamed on Thursday (April 2) commencing at 12 Noon. The following link will give you access to the stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 31, 2020
