HARRIS Peter Philip Charles Memorial Gathering / Wake A memorial gathering of friends and family of the late Peter Harris will be held on Sunday 5/01/2020 at 1.30pm to honour and celebrate his life. Peter passed away on 1/10/2019 and a private cremation was held in accordance with his wishes. Friends and family will gather at the Timboon Football Club rooms to reminisce and remember Peter's life and friendship. All welcome - Refreshements available
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020