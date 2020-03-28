Home
Peter Murphy


1935 - 2020
Peter Murphy Notice
Murphy

Peter

A life long friend of our family for 54 years, most generous neighbour, community member and all round true gentleman.

The memories we all have of the good times we shared over many years, holidays at the shack, fishing, horses and motorbike riding with our kids will never be forgotten.

Deepest sympathy to Judith, Suzanne, Darren, Greg, Jane, Olivia, Elli and Tom.

We will miss your whistle and wave from the garden.

Love Max, Lorelle, Michele, Pappy, Trudy, Robbie, Craig, Tina & Families.

Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
