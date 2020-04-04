Home
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/
Peter Leon JARVIS

Peter Leon JARVIS Notice
JARVIS Peter Leon On March 23, 2020 at Warrnambool.

Loved son of Leon and Joan.

Loved brother of Joanne, Christopher and their families.



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions

Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au

The Service will be streamed on Wednesday (April 8) commencing at 11a.m. The following link will give you access to the stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020
