JARVIS Peter Leon On March 23, 2020 at Warrnambool.
Loved son of Leon and Joan.
Loved brother of Joanne, Christopher and their families.
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
The Service will be streamed on Wednesday (April 8) commencing at 11a.m. The following link will give you access to the stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020