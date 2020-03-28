|
MURPHY Peter James Walter 9/4/1935 - 26/3/2020
Passed away peacefully in the town he loved.
84 years
Devoted wife of Judith for 56 years and loved dad of Suzanne and Greg.
Loved father in law of Darren and Jane.
Loved Pop of Olivia, Elli and Tom.
A tireless worker for his local Timboon comm- unity, a great story teller and an all round great bloke. A true gentleman and beautiful soul.
Peter will be laid to rest by his family at a graveside service, and at a later date, his life will be celebrated with extended family, friends and community members.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 28, 2020