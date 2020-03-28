Home
Services
MacQueen's Funeral Services P/L - Camperdown
9 Leura Street
Camperdown, Victoria 3260
03 5593 1107
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter James Walter MURPHY


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peter James Walter MURPHY Notice
MURPHY Peter James Walter 9/4/1935 - 26/3/2020

Passed away peacefully in the town he loved.

84 years

Devoted wife of Judith for 56 years and loved dad of Suzanne and Greg.

Loved father in law of Darren and Jane.

Loved Pop of Olivia, Elli and Tom.

A tireless worker for his local Timboon comm- unity, a great story teller and an all round great bloke. A true gentleman and beautiful soul.

Peter will be laid to rest by his family at a graveside service, and at a later date, his life will be celebrated with extended family, friends and community members.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -