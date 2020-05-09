Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter James TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Peter James TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Peter James On May 7, 2020 at Warrnambool Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Karen, Peter (dec.), Bernice, Rosemary and Stuart McDiven, Lawrie and Marlene. Adored Pa of Melissa and John, Jason and Heidi; Matt and Michelle; Marcus and Kymberly, Nathan and Kathryn, and Ellisha. Great Pa of Abigail, Ellie, Flynn, Kayne, Logan, Penelope, Maeve and little angels Charles & Sonny. Aged 91 years Forever in our hearts Private family cremation Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -