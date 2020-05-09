|
TAYLOR Peter James On May 7, 2020 at Warrnambool Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Karen, Peter (dec.), Bernice, Rosemary and Stuart McDiven, Lawrie and Marlene. Adored Pa of Melissa and John, Jason and Heidi; Matt and Michelle; Marcus and Kymberly, Nathan and Kathryn, and Ellisha. Great Pa of Abigail, Ellie, Flynn, Kayne, Logan, Penelope, Maeve and little angels Charles & Sonny. Aged 91 years Forever in our hearts Private family cremation Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 9, 2020