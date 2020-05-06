|
|
JEWELL Peter Francis Died 4th May 2020 at Warrnambool.
Aged 92 years.
Loved husband of Anne (dec), loved step-father to Gerard (dec) & David Fotheringham and father-in-law of Marika and adored Pa to Charlie, Zoe & Ella.
Devoted son of the late Jack and Elizabeth Jewell and caring brother to Mary (Baker), Elizabeth (Moran) and Jack Jewell (all dec).
A private service will be held.
The family would like to thank the wonderful care and attention given to Peter from his neighbours, friends, extended family, Dr Rawal, the palliative care team, and all the doctors and nurses of South West Healthcare who all provided loving care and support to Peter.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 6, 2020