Home
Services
John O'Sullivan
82 Fairy Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5561 1199
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter JEWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Francis JEWELL

Add a Memory
Peter Francis JEWELL Notice
JEWELL Peter Francis Died 4th May 2020 at Warrnambool.

Aged 92 years.



Loved husband of Anne (dec), loved step-father to Gerard (dec) & David Fotheringham and father-in-law of Marika and adored Pa to Charlie, Zoe & Ella.



Devoted son of the late Jack and Elizabeth Jewell and caring brother to Mary (Baker), Elizabeth (Moran) and Jack Jewell (all dec).



A private service will be held.



The family would like to thank the wonderful care and attention given to Peter from his neighbours, friends, extended family, Dr Rawal, the palliative care team, and all the doctors and nurses of South West Healthcare who all provided loving care and support to Peter.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -