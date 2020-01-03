Home
McNAMARA Peter Burke Passed away on Sunday 29th December, 2019 at Terang. Loved son of Mary and William (both deceased). Loved brother of William, Patricia, Leo, Des (all deceased), Robert, Margaret Smith and Maurice. Brother-in-law of Tom (dec.) and Colleen. Uncle of Simon and Fiona, Rebecca and Paul Moloney and Adam. Uncle to Kyle, Ruby, Jordi, Bridie and Hannah. Rest in peace It was Peter's wish for a private family burial. www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 3, 2020
