GOONAN (nee Cushing) Pauline Margaret 11.02.1926 - 19.04.2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and compassionate staff at Mercy Place Colac. "A Lifetime of Community Service" Loved wife of Sydney (dec). Mother and mother-in-law to Jennifer and Dyson, Anthony and Anne, Peter and Heather, Timothy and Barbara, Patrick and Jeanette. Cherished Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pauline was exceptional within the Colac Community. We treasure the memory of her commitment, endeavour and devotion in sharing her musical talent. We will miss her Public Persona and her private, steadfast personality. "The Piano was her expression of Love" Due to Government restrictions, a private service will be held. A Memorial Service will be held once the restrictions have been lifted. (03) 5231 2052 Aged 94 Years. Loved mother of Timothy and mother-in-law of Barbara. Loved Nana of Jon, Dominique and Rhys. Friend of Linda. Nana G to Anneke and Freja. Gone to see Syd. Playing the piano in heaven.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 22, 2020