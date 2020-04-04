|
DWYER Patrick Thomas 'Pat'
On April 1, 2020 at Warrnambool.
Much loved husband of Shirley.
Loved father and father-in-law of Selina and John, Natasha and Jayson, Joanne and Arron, Matthew and Jenna.
Adored Pa of Jacob, Kate; Henry; Patrick, James; Hugo and Mila.
Aged 76 years
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
The Service will be streamed on Monday (April 6) commencing at 1pm. The following link will give you access to the stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020