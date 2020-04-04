Home
Services
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick DWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Thomas DWYER


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Patrick Thomas DWYER Notice
DWYER Patrick Thomas 'Pat'

On April 1, 2020 at Warrnambool.

Much loved husband of Shirley.

Loved father and father-in-law of Selina and John, Natasha and Jayson, Joanne and Arron, Matthew and Jenna.

Adored Pa of Jacob, Kate; Henry; Patrick, James; Hugo and Mila.

Aged 76 years



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions



Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au

The Service will be streamed on Monday (April 6) commencing at 1pm. The following link will give you access to the stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -