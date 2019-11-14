|
|
Matthey
Patrick
22/10/1937 - 09/11/2019
Died peacefully aged 82 years
Beloved husband of Finola (dec)
Loving father of Narrelle and Vaughn
Adored father-in-law of Lance and Linda
Also dearly loved grandfather of Lachlan, Camryn, Alice, Kimberley and Chelsea
Special great grandfather of Arielle, Stirling and Juliette
Storyteller
Fisherman
Sportsman
Good Mate
Legend
A catholic prayer service to celebrate the remarkable life of Patrick James Matthey will be held at the Saint Peter Apostle Mission Parish, 38 Guinane Avenue, Hoppers Crossing on Thursday 21st November commencing at 11:00am.
An opportunity for a viewing to farewell Patrick will be offered at 10:30am prior to the service at Saint Peter's.
A private cremation will be held later.
Werribee Funerals
03 9741 4603
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 14, 2019