Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Peter Apostle Mission Parish
38 Guinane Avenue
Hoppers Crossing
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Peter Apostle Mission Parish
38 Guinane Avenue
Hoppers Crossing
1937 - 2019
Patrick Matthey Notice
Matthey

Patrick

22/10/1937 - 09/11/2019

Died peacefully aged 82 years

Beloved husband of Finola (dec)

Loving father of Narrelle and Vaughn

Adored father-in-law of Lance and Linda

Also dearly loved grandfather of Lachlan, Camryn, Alice, Kimberley and Chelsea

Special great grandfather of Arielle, Stirling and Juliette

Storyteller

Fisherman

Sportsman

Good Mate

Legend

A catholic prayer service to celebrate the remarkable life of Patrick James Matthey will be held at the Saint Peter Apostle Mission Parish, 38 Guinane Avenue, Hoppers Crossing on Thursday 21st November commencing at 11:00am.

An opportunity for a viewing to farewell Patrick will be offered at 10:30am prior to the service at Saint Peter's.

A private cremation will be held later.

Werribee Funerals

03 9741 4603
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 14, 2019
