Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia MOLONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia MOLONEY

Add a Memory
Patricia MOLONEY Notice
Moloney Pat Nan, I'll miss the lunch dates you mum and I would have. You'd ask me especially to make you your toasties and cuppa coz I'd always get it spot on, you were always happy and smiling. Love ya Nan xo Go Pies....Gav Mum, With heavy heart I felt you go, Now so light I feel you go. As you open the big pearly door, Hugs and kisses galore. From all that's passed, that you knew, From those passed before they grew. Your lovely face smiling as I sit here crying, I whisper goodbye - I love you mum xo Maree
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -