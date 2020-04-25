|
|
Moloney Pat Nan, I'll miss the lunch dates you mum and I would have. You'd ask me especially to make you your toasties and cuppa coz I'd always get it spot on, you were always happy and smiling. Love ya Nan xo Go Pies....Gav Mum, With heavy heart I felt you go, Now so light I feel you go. As you open the big pearly door, Hugs and kisses galore. From all that's passed, that you knew, From those passed before they grew. Your lovely face smiling as I sit here crying, I whisper goodbye - I love you mum xo Maree
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020