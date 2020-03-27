Home
Patricia MCCLUSKEY


1928 - 2020
Patricia MCCLUSKEY Notice
McCLUSKEY nee Gavin Patricia 14/07/1928 ~ 24/03/2020 Passed away at South West Healthcare, Warrnambool. Beloved wife of John (dec.). Dearly loved mother of Sharon, Jacinta, Patricia and Kathryn. Loved mother-in-law and friend of Paul, Philip, Peter and William. Loved Grandma of Matthew, Ashley, Nicole, Brendan, Monica; Grandma of Nathan; Mama of Daniel, Alex; Grandma of Adam and Debbie, Chris, and Joanna. Dearly loved great granny of Emma. Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
