|
|
MOLONEY Patricia Mary In our hearts you will stay Loved and remembered every day.
Mum of Janine, mother-in-law of Peter Templeton. Nan of Emma, Taryn (Wayne) and Abby (Graham). Great Nan of Angus (Ivy), Mya, Alana, Emily and Isha. Great, Great Nan of Charli.
--
Loved mother of Chris, grandmother of Nicole and Jonathon, Louise and Aaron, Nathan and Josh, Greatmother of Eli, Edward and Darcie.
--
Mum,
I miss you now, I'll miss you more, As time goes on, I'll miss you more, I'll remember your loving smile and gentle face, For no one can fill your vacant place.
Much dearly loved mother, grandmother, Great grandmother and friend of Denise Kelly; Matt, Kelly, Tye and Taylor; Katie, Ro and Clint; Chrissy, Andy, Freddie and Nia; Joe and Nikki and Daniel.
--
To my loving, gentle Mum,
Somewhere over the rainbow God has reached out his hand And taken our precious loved one To his ever peaceful land.
Lots of love
Angela, Gavin, Emma and Jarni, Michael, Sean and Nicola
XX
--
Mum, Pat, Nana'Loney
You are my mum, our guidance, our comforter, our friend.
As we sit and remember all the wonderful happy times we shared, tears run down our cheeks. Then your quick wit and beautiful smile brings us back to happy times that lite up our faces.
Rest now beautiful one, while knowing you live on in every one of your family, whom you were happiest around. Love you, Katrina and Brendan, Katie, Tom, Roy and baby bean, Jess and Joel, Ebony and Cassie, Stace and Jack. X
--
Dear Mum-Nan
To us you were someone special Someone loving, kind and true We loved seeing your great big smile So much fun we had with you We will cherish our memories forever As we thought the world of you
Love always
Brian, Cindy, Stella and Poppy.
--
Always so loving, thoughtful and kind. What beautiful memories you leave behind.
Goodbye, to one of the Greatest.
Love Nick, Tommy and Sharni
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020