Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia MOLONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mary MOLONEY


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Patricia Mary MOLONEY Notice
MOLONEY Patricia Mary In our hearts you will stay Loved and remembered every day.

Mum of Janine, mother-in-law of Peter Templeton. Nan of Emma, Taryn (Wayne) and Abby (Graham). Great Nan of Angus (Ivy), Mya, Alana, Emily and Isha. Great, Great Nan of Charli.

--

Loved mother of Chris, grandmother of Nicole and Jonathon, Louise and Aaron, Nathan and Josh, Greatmother of Eli, Edward and Darcie.

--

Mum,

I miss you now, I'll miss you more, As time goes on, I'll miss you more, I'll remember your loving smile and gentle face, For no one can fill your vacant place.

Much dearly loved mother, grandmother, Great grandmother and friend of Denise Kelly; Matt, Kelly, Tye and Taylor; Katie, Ro and Clint; Chrissy, Andy, Freddie and Nia; Joe and Nikki and Daniel.

--

To my loving, gentle Mum,

Somewhere over the rainbow God has reached out his hand And taken our precious loved one To his ever peaceful land.

Lots of love

Angela, Gavin, Emma and Jarni, Michael, Sean and Nicola

XX

--

Mum, Pat, Nana'Loney

You are my mum, our guidance, our comforter, our friend.

As we sit and remember all the wonderful happy times we shared, tears run down our cheeks. Then your quick wit and beautiful smile brings us back to happy times that lite up our faces.

Rest now beautiful one, while knowing you live on in every one of your family, whom you were happiest around. Love you, Katrina and Brendan, Katie, Tom, Roy and baby bean, Jess and Joel, Ebony and Cassie, Stace and Jack. X

--

Dear Mum-Nan

To us you were someone special Someone loving, kind and true We loved seeing your great big smile So much fun we had with you We will cherish our memories forever As we thought the world of you

Love always

Brian, Cindy, Stella and Poppy.

--

Always so loving, thoughtful and kind. What beautiful memories you leave behind.

Goodbye, to one of the Greatest.

Love Nick, Tommy and Sharni
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -