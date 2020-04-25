|
MOLONEY (Hill) Patricia Mary 14/03/1933 - 22/04/2020
Pat lived a life full of gratitude and love. She built a family who support each other in the tough times, as we will now. We will forever miss your cheeky laugh.
~pc'Every moment spent with you is a moment I treasure'
Loved Mum and Mother-in-Law of Janine & Peter, Chris, Maree, Denise, Angela & Gavin, Paul (dec), Anita, Katrina & Brendan, Jacqueline (dec) & Anthony, Sean & Jo, Brian & Cindy, Jill & Glenn and Nick & Symone (dec).
Loved Nan of Emma, Taryn & Wayne, Abby & Graham, Nicole & Jonathon, Louise & Aaron, Nathan, Josh, Gav, Emma & Jarni, Michael, Sean & Nicola, Matt & Kelly, Katie-Anne, Rosemary & Clinton, Christine & Andy, Joe & Nikki, Daniel, Jason & Jill, Tim, Katie & Tom, Jess & Joel, Ebony & Cassie, Stacey & Jack, Aaron, Lachie & Katie, Kirstin & Aaron, Ashlee, Millie, Ruby & Dylan, Dimity & Ricky, Stella, Oliver (dec), Poppy, Tommy, Sharni & Daniel.
Loved Great-Nan of Angus & Ivy, Mya, Isha, Alana, Emily, Eli, Edward, Darcie, Tye, Taylah, Freddie, Nia, Mackenzie, Imogen, Beau, Rylee, Cody, Roy, Pandora, Nova, Polly, Ariel and two on the way.
Loved Great-Great Nan to Charli.
The family of Pat will hold a private funeral. We will celebrate her life with all those who knew and loved her at a later date.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 25, 2020