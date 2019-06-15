|
|
MOLONEY Patricia Margaret 06/09/1953 - 06/06/2019
Loved daughter of the late Bill and Alice Moloney.
Loving sister of Mary, Peter, Annemarie, Michael, Gerard (dec) and Catherine. Sister-in-law of Eric, Don and Annmaree.
Loved aunt of Paul, Nathan, Ellie, Aaron, Travis, Dion, Hannah, Jade, Tristan & Jasmin.
[[PONMTA000142]]
It is with deepest sadness that we say goodbye to our sister Trish.
We respect her wishes of having a private family service.
It is our wish as a family to celebrate her friendship, kindness and love to everyone she had met, cared for and known over the precious years she was with us all.
Please join us in a Celebration of her Life at the Commercial Hotel, Koroit from 12.30pm on Tuesday 18th June 2019.
- The Moloney Family.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 15, 2019