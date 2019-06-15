Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia MOLONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Margaret MOLONEY

Notice Condolences

Patricia Margaret MOLONEY Notice
MOLONEY Patricia Margaret 06/09/1953 - 06/06/2019



Loved daughter of the late Bill and Alice Moloney.



Loving sister of Mary, Peter, Annemarie, Michael, Gerard (dec) and Catherine. Sister-in-law of Eric, Don and Annmaree.



Loved aunt of Paul, Nathan, Ellie, Aaron, Travis, Dion, Hannah, Jade, Tristan & Jasmin.

[[PONMTA000142]]

It is with deepest sadness that we say goodbye to our sister Trish.

We respect her wishes of having a private family service.

It is our wish as a family to celebrate her friendship, kindness and love to everyone she had met, cared for and known over the precious years she was with us all.



Please join us in a Celebration of her Life at the Commercial Hotel, Koroit from 12.30pm on Tuesday 18th June 2019.



- The Moloney Family.



logo


logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.