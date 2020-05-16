|
|
SHEEHAN (McCarthy) Patricia Catherine Formerly of Warrnambool & Toolong
Passed away peacefully at Bendigo
on May 15, 2020, aged 94 years.
Loved wife of Sylvester (dec'd) and
loving mother of Margaret (dec'd),
Gregory and Jennifer,
Darryl and Debbie, Gerard and Kim,
Diane and Laurence O'Keeffe.
Loved Nana Pat of 21 Grandchildren and
18 Great Grandchildren.
Daughter of Jeremiah and Maryanne McCarthy
(both dec'd).
Sister of Eileen, Cecelia, Elsie, Pearl, John, Daniel, Kathleen and Joan (all dec'd).
Cherished niece of Katie Molan (dec'd),
late of Southern Cross.
Private burial
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 16, 2020