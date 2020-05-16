Home
Guyetts Warrambool
56-60 Verdon Street
Warrnamboool, Victoria 3280
03 5562 2622
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Patricia Catherine SHEEHAN

Patricia Catherine SHEEHAN Notice
SHEEHAN (McCarthy) Patricia Catherine Formerly of Warrnambool & Toolong

Passed away peacefully at Bendigo

on May 15, 2020, aged 94 years.

Loved wife of Sylvester (dec'd) and

loving mother of Margaret (dec'd),

Gregory and Jennifer,

Darryl and Debbie, Gerard and Kim,

Diane and Laurence O'Keeffe.

Loved Nana Pat of 21 Grandchildren and

18 Great Grandchildren.

Daughter of Jeremiah and Maryanne McCarthy

(both dec'd).

Sister of Eileen, Cecelia, Elsie, Pearl, John, Daniel, Kathleen and Joan (all dec'd).

Cherished niece of Katie Molan (dec'd),

late of Southern Cross.



Private burial



Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 16, 2020
