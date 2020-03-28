Home
Pam TURNER

Pam TURNER Notice
TURNER Pam Sleep peacefully Mum.

Remembering the good times.

Murray, Nina & Family



Your life was a blessing,

Your memory is a treasure,

You are loved beyond words and

Missed beyond measure.

You are now at peace and reunited with Poppy.

We will embrace the memories

of the amazing Nan

in our lives and continue the trend of

your special punch and spiders.

Lauren and Ethyn,

Emily and Levi,

Jeremy and Ebony



We will never forget all the

great times we had together.

We love you Nanny.

Ollie and Nat.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 28, 2020
