|
|
TURNER Pam Sleep peacefully Mum.
Remembering the good times.
Murray, Nina & Family
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory is a treasure,
You are loved beyond words and
Missed beyond measure.
You are now at peace and reunited with Poppy.
We will embrace the memories
of the amazing Nan
in our lives and continue the trend of
your special punch and spiders.
Lauren and Ethyn,
Emily and Levi,
Jeremy and Ebony
We will never forget all the
great times we had together.
We love you Nanny.
Ollie and Nat.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 28, 2020