Pam TURNER

TURNER Pam My darling Mum, my best friend.

You didn't deserve what you went through your strength, courage and determination will live with me forever.

Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain, now reunited with dad in the garden of heaven forever.

Love always your heartbroken daughter

Julie & John





Today we lost a very special and loving part of our family, and as sad as it is for all of us still here, who you loved, supported and were always there for. You fought for as long as you could now the pain is no more. Thank you for the memories you will be forever missed

Love Joshua.





You can now rest easy Nannie, all the pain and suffering is over, you are now reunited with poppy. I will cherish the time spent with you forever, thank you for always being there for us all.

Love always Justin, Sarah & Baby Archie



To the strongest women I know, I will hold the memories we have shared close to my heart. I will miss you so much but now you can Rest in Peace with Poppy looking over us all.

Love Stephanie & Amy





Nannie your time has come to reunite with pop and to Rest in Peace. I will always cherish your memory and I will continue to make you proud.

Love always Chelsea Rose
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 28, 2020
