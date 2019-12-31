|
|
HOWE Ormond Leslie 12.5.1927 - 27.12.2019
in his 93rd year.
Orm was granted his greatest wish to die at home on his most loved and treasured farm at Nullawarre.
Husband to Joan for 66 years.
* * * * *
Father of Jennifer and Adrian Calderwood.
Pop to Nathan, Nikki, Talia and Craig Blain, other Pop to Fletcher, Tanner, Gabe, Sacha, Dallas and Dusty.
'I lived life my way'
* * * * *
Loved Dad of Glenda and Malcolm Schulze.
Pop to Aaron and Veronica, Matthew, Brett and Kellie and Aaron Beattie.
Old Pop to Addie, Huntar, Taite and Aj.
'Wednesday nights won't be the same'
* * * * *
Dad, you were hard working, tough and determined to the end.
Now it's time to rest.
Your loving daughter Julie and Bill Nelson.
Pop to Melanie.
* * * * *
Dear old dad of Lesley and Rod Sheen.
Pop to Scott and his Canadian family, Brad, Justine and Rachelle.
Old Pop to Maeve, Roarke, Jimmy, Ronnie and Riva.
* * * * *
Dad, Father-in-law and Pop,
The hunt is over
The race is finished
The gate is shut
Now sitting back on the fence
Overlooking all your life's achievements
Always remembered
Always thought of
Always our biggest supporter.
- Dave, Carolyn, Mitch, Jayds, Livvy and Mikayla xx
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020