PIKE Olive Jean Passed away at Opal Gillin Park,
Warrnambool on 30th May 2020.
Aged 94 years
Dearly loved wife of Geoff (dec.).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of
Beryl and Peter McNair,
Colin and Lynette,
Bruce and Jane.
Adored Nana of 10 grandchildren and
Nana Pike of 7 great grandchildren
Rest in Peace
Mum and Dad together again
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 1, 2020