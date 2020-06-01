Home
Olive Jean PIKE Notice
PIKE Olive Jean Passed away at Opal Gillin Park,

Warrnambool on 30th May 2020.



Aged 94 years



Dearly loved wife of Geoff (dec.).



Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Beryl and Peter McNair,

Colin and Lynette,

Bruce and Jane.



Adored Nana of 10 grandchildren and

Nana Pike of 7 great grandchildren



Rest in Peace

Mum and Dad together again



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions



Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 1, 2020
