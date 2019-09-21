|
|
BOYLE Olive Blanche Dearly loved daughter of Geo and Pearl Brooks.
Loved sister of Joyce, Joseph, Albert
(all deceased) and Eunice.
Sister-in-law of Mavis and Brian
and their families.
No longer in our lives to share
But in our hearts you are always there
Rest in peace
VF397790
A.W.A.S.
Olive's family wish to thank Dr Saini, the staff at Englebert and Lake Lodge wings for their kind and compassionate care during the 13 years that Olive was at Lyndoch.
According to Olive's wishes a private funeral
has been held.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 21, 2019