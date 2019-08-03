Home
MacQueen's Funeral Services P/L - Camperdown
9 Leura Street
Camperdown, Victoria 3260
03 5593 1107
Norman Francis MEAGHER

Norman Francis MEAGHER Notice
MEAGHER Norman Francis ~pcPassed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on 1 August 2019, aged 88 years.

Beloved husband of Marea (Marnie).

Loved father of Gregory, Therese, Bernadette, Stephen, Joseph, Colette and David.

Loved grandfather of Deanne, Sarah, James, Loren, Michael, Courtenay, Holly, Jarrod, Kim, Hannah, Tom, Luke, Olivia, Damon, Charlotte, Ben, Finn, Nathan, Elissa, Adam, and Travis.

Loved brother of Margaret, Patricia (dec), and Laurence.

Lifelong Swans supporter.

Funeral details yet to be confirmed.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 3, 2019
