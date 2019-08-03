|
|
MEAGHER Norman Francis ~pcPassed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on 1 August 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Marea (Marnie).
Loved father of Gregory, Therese, Bernadette, Stephen, Joseph, Colette and David.
Loved grandfather of Deanne, Sarah, James, Loren, Michael, Courtenay, Holly, Jarrod, Kim, Hannah, Tom, Luke, Olivia, Damon, Charlotte, Ben, Finn, Nathan, Elissa, Adam, and Travis.
Loved brother of Margaret, Patricia (dec), and Laurence.
Lifelong Swans supporter.
Funeral details yet to be confirmed.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 3, 2019