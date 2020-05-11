|
|
WRIGHT Norma Evelyn On May 9, 2020.
Passed away peacefully at Warrnambool.
Much loved wife of Noel.
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Anne (dec.) and friend of Marie, Lorraine, Trevor (Ned) and Alison.
Adored Grandma of Louise, Jennifer and Tony, Stephen, Phillip, Marcia and Tom, Rowena (dec.), Eleanor, Thomas and Danielle, Olivia (dec.), Caroline (dec.), Elizabeth, Nicole and Matt, and Timothy.
Great Grandma of Fergus, Edmund, Harry, Annie, Ted, Jimmy, Paddy, Marlee, Hugh, Liam, Nellie and Edwina.
Aged 92 Years.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
-------------------------------------------
Mum,
68 years of good times and memories.
Thank you for the gift of our three children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Until we meet again rest peacefully.
Dad.
-------------------------------------------
Thank you Mum for the fond memories and great advice over the years. You will be forever missed.
Peter.
-------------------------------------------
Grandma, you were a beautiful lady and we treasure the memories.
All our love,
Louise, Jennifer, Stephen, Phillip, Marcia, Rowena (dec), Eleanor, Thomas, Olivia (dec) and Caroline (dec).
-------------------------------------------
Mum,
Your selfless act of kindness throughout your life.
You asked for nothing and gave everything.
Your love for your family was everything to you.
I am going to miss our little chats, the giggles over nothing, your warm smile but most of all, I will miss you.
Your loving daughter,
Lorraine.
------------------------------
A wonderful lady that will be sadly missed.
Thanks Mum for your guidance and love.
I'll never forget your cheeky winks.
Love Trev.
------------------------------------------
Norma,
You were a very generous and supportive mother-in-law.
Your help throughout the many years was so appreciated.
Rest Now,
Alison.
------------------------------------------
To a beautiful Grandma,
I will treasure the memories forever and miss you deeply.
Rest Peacefully,
Elizabeth.
-------------------------------------------
Grandma,
Your love, guidance, support and our chats, I will miss so very much.
I love you dearly.
Rest easy Grandma, your now at peace.
Nicole.
-----------------------------------------
I love you Grandma.
Timothy.
Tributes and condolences can be offered on
the 'Funeral Notices' section at
www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 11, 2020