Home
Services
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:30 PM
the Dunkeld Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma RIDDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Edith (STONE) RIDDLE

Add a Memory
Norma Edith (STONE) RIDDLE Notice
RIDDLE (nee Stone) Norma Edith Passed away on January 24th at Mercy Place, aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Percy. Loved and loving Mum and Mum-in-law of Joy and John, Bryan and Glenyse, Karolyn and Geoff (dec), Jenny and Neville, Robyn and Bert, Kerri and Alan. Much loved Mama of 22 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Many thanks to Maguire staff. Funeral will be held Monday February 3rd, 2020 at 2.30pm at the Dunkeld Hall.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -