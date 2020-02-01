|
RIDDLE (nee Stone) Norma Edith Passed away on January 24th at Mercy Place, aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Percy. Loved and loving Mum and Mum-in-law of Joy and John, Bryan and Glenyse, Karolyn and Geoff (dec), Jenny and Neville, Robyn and Bert, Kerri and Alan. Much loved Mama of 22 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Many thanks to Maguire staff. Funeral will be held Monday February 3rd, 2020 at 2.30pm at the Dunkeld Hall.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Feb. 1, 2020