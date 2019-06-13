|
BOARDMAN Norma Passed away peacefully in Port Macquarie June 10th , aged 92. Loved wife and soulmate of Bruce (dec). Dearly loved mother of Judi Payne, mother-in-law of Mick. Dearly loved mother of June Roberts, mother-in-law of Peter. Dearly loved mother of Elaine Abbott. Adored grandmother (Nan) of Scott, Brad and Mel, Danny and Lisa, Lee and Gillian, Kristy and Adam, Shaun and Lee-Marie, Kirsty and Luke. Cherished great grandmother (Grand Nan) of Tj and Jayden; Kasha and Declan; Shae, Drue and Shannon; Maddilyn, Jonty, Mitchell and Eloise; Joe, Remy and Estella; Hudson, Sierrah; Amali and Baby Djokic. A wonderful mother, a beautiful person, dearly loved by all her family and everyone that knew her. "In all our hearts forever" Funeral Friday, June 14th, 2019, 1.00pm Port Macquarie.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 13, 2019