Noela Ivy CHAPMAN

CHAPMAN (née Laidlaw, Simpson) Noela Ivy 17-04-1935 7-06-2019



Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place, Warrnambool after a very long battle.



Dearly loved wife of Robert Simpson (dec.) and Thomas Chapman (dec.).



Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Brian Bellman, Helen and Leon Van Kempen, Annette and Bryan Raymond, Wayne and Suong Simpson, Michelle and Tim Kelson and their families.



Noela's family wish to thank the Palliative Care Unit, Hospice and Pauline who chaperoned their mum to her Bingo sessions.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 8, 2019
