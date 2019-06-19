|
|
|
RICHES Noel James Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Mr. NOEL JAMES RICHES will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Gellibrand Street, Colac on FRIDAY, June 21, 2019 commencing at 10:30 a.m. The Funeral will leave the Church at the conclusion of the service for the Colac Lawn Cemetery. Vigil Prayers will be offered at Mercy Place Chapel, Queen Street, Colac on Thursday, June 20, 2019 commencing at 3:00p.m. Colac 5231 2052
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 19, 2019
