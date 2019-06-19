Home
Services
Chris & Therese Quinn Funeral Services
15 Skene Street
Colac, Victoria VIC 3250
5231-2052
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel RICHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel James RICHES

Notice

Noel James RICHES Notice
RICHES Noel James Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Mr. NOEL JAMES RICHES will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Gellibrand Street, Colac on FRIDAY, June 21, 2019 commencing at 10:30 a.m. The Funeral will leave the Church at the conclusion of the service for the Colac Lawn Cemetery. Vigil Prayers will be offered at Mercy Place Chapel, Queen Street, Colac on Thursday, June 20, 2019 commencing at 3:00p.m. Colac 5231 2052



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.