BRUCE née Donnelly Nina 24/09/1926 - 19/05/2020 Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place in her 93rd year. Adored wife of Bill (dec.). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Deidre and Doug Coleman, Gretta and Wayne Lynch. Much loved Nana of Matt and Jess Coleman, Brooke Coleman, Ben and Adam Lynch. Old/Little Nana of Meg, Esmae and Fox. "A stitch in time sewn" Private funeral due to attendance restrictions Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from May 21 to May 23, 2020