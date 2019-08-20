Home
Neville Richard DAVIS


1930 - 2019
Neville Richard DAVIS Notice
DAVIS Neville Richard 1930 - 2019

A life well lived

Dearly loved and loving husband of Elizabeth for 64 years.

Beloved father and father in law of Tony and Tracey, Susan and Christopher, Peter and Sheryl.

Adored, much loved and proud grandfather of Philip, John and Stephanie, Sarah and Stephen, Nicola, Darcy and Emma.

Great grandfather of Jayce, Harrison, Lincoln and Noah.

Passed away peacefully on 13/8/19.

~pcIn accordance with Neville's wishes, he was privately cremated on 16/8/19.

'Life has to end, Love doesn't'



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Aug. 20, 2019
