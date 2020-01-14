|
|
COOPER Nancye 03/06/1926 - 11/01/2020 Peacefully with her children on January 11th at Merindah Lodge.
Dearly loved Wife of Ron (dec), loved Mother of Jeff, Julie and Richie (dec), Friend of Yui, Mother in law of Roger, and Nan Coop of Simon, Steven, Carly and Brendan. Nan to her 11 great grandchildren.
--
Adored Mother of Julie and Roger. Loved Nan of Carly and Jason, Brendan and Melanie. Dearly loved great Nan Coop to Jett, Paddy and Ty, Addison, Scarlett and Olivia.
Our minds still talk to you. Our hearts still look for you. Our souls know you are at peace. We thank God for having had you, but we miss you so very much!
--
Loved Mother of Jeff and friend of Yui. Dearly loved Nan of Simon and Amy, Steven and Karly. Great Nan to Grace, Quinn and Murphy, Evie and Mayah.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Jan. 14, 2020