BAKER (Wheaton) Nancy Aileen To our beautiful Mum
So kind and gentle, patient & caring. Memories will be treasured in our hearts for ever.
You were simply the best of the best!!!!
Love Anne & Ross
--
Nan,
I will always remember how wonderfully happy flowers made you. Now you will be the most beautiful flower in the garden of Heaven.
I am so blessed to have had you in my life.
All of our love,
Rachel, Chris, Aramaya and Viorah.
--
To our beautiful Nan,
Always there for us, so many wonderful story's told. We will never forget how you made us all feel so special
We love you Nan
Jason (Owey), Nathan, Nicky and families
Xxxxx
--
Mum/Nan
May your journey to join Dad be all that you wished for and more
Rest In Peace 'Beautiful Lady'
Love Jude, Anna, Stella & Chris
XOXOOX
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 16, 2020