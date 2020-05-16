Home
Services
MacQueen's Funeral Services P/L - Camperdown
9 Leura Street
Camperdown, Victoria 3260
03 5593 1107
Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Aileen BAKER


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Nancy Aileen BAKER Notice
BAKER (Wheaton) Nancy Aileen To our beautiful Mum

So kind and gentle, patient & caring. Memories will be treasured in our hearts for ever.

You were simply the best of the best!!!!

Love Anne & Ross

--

Nan,

I will always remember how wonderfully happy flowers made you. Now you will be the most beautiful flower in the garden of Heaven.

I am so blessed to have had you in my life.

All of our love,

Rachel, Chris, Aramaya and Viorah.

--

To our beautiful Nan,

Always there for us, so many wonderful story's told. We will never forget how you made us all feel so special

We love you Nan

Jason (Owey), Nathan, Nicky and families

Xxxxx

--

Mum/Nan

May your journey to join Dad be all that you wished for and more

Rest In Peace 'Beautiful Lady'

Love Jude, Anna, Stella & Chris

XOXOOX
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -