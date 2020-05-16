|
|
BAKER (Wheaton) Nancy Aileen Mum (chicken)
We take a lot of things for granted in life and thought you'd be with us for a long time yet.
A very unique and special person in our lives. Finally reunited with your 'Darlin' Geoffrey
We will miss you terribly, John and Jenny
--
Our darling Nance,
Loved by all. We will miss you terribly. A special person no-one can replace in our hearts.
Cherished mum of John + Jenny, Alistair, Lauren + John, Kadin + Melisa, Sasha + Chesney.
Adored Nana Baker to Acacia, Kurtis, Neisha + Dakoda, Olivia, Evie + Eden, Rylee + Aria, Kaelix + Zavier.
R.I.P
--
To my beautiful Nan,
Thank-you for all your positive support over the years, your kindness and your words of wisdom which I will hold close to me forever.
I'm so grateful to of had you by my side through the toughest of times.
I would like to promise you in times ahead, I will stop and think of you and your beautiful smile, which I know will get me through.
Yours truly, love Kado.
--
Dearest Nan,
Thank-you for being there when I needed someone to talk to and some positive words of advice. Our time together along with your cheeky smile, I will cherish forever.
You were by far the most selfless person I have ever met and I'm so grateful to have had you in my life. Love Mel
Nana Baker, we loved YOU, your rice crackers, icy poles and chewy. We will miss you so much. Love Caishy, Kurty, Neishy + Dodey xxxx
--
Loving Nan of Sasha + Chesney
Loving Great Nana Baker of Kaelix + Zavier
Beautiful memories we will all cherish forever
Love ya Nan xx
--
Forever in our mind, forever in our heart.
We love you Nan.
Lauren, John, Olivia, Evie + Eden
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 16, 2020