Home
Services
Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Aileen BAKER


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Nancy Aileen BAKER Notice
BAKER (Wheaton) Nancy Aileen Born April 8th 1931

Of Cobden.

Suddenly passed on May 8th, 2020 at Warrnambool base hospital with her five children by her side.

Aged 89 years

Dearly loved bride of Geoffrey (dec).

Mother and Mother in law of:

David and Cindy, Peter and Roslyn, John and Jenny, Anne and Ross, and Judy.

Nana of:

Jonathon, Emmanuel and Jadyn, Megan and Mark, Brendan and Jac, Ebony, Alistair, Lauren and Johnny, Kadin and Melissa, Sasha and Chesney, Jason, Nicky, Nathan, Rachel and Chris, Anna and Chris, and Stella.

Great Nana Baker of:

Barrett, Sophie and James, Rylee and Aria, Olivia, Evie and Eden, Acacia, Kurtis, Neisha and Dakoda, Kaelix and Zavier, Dylan and Rhiannon, Aramaya and Viorah.

Her wish at last, reunited with her 'Darlin'

Private funeral due to attendance restrictions.

Nancy's service will be livestreamed on Friday (May 15) at 1.00pm at the following link:

https://vimeo.com/417065471

A public memorial service for Nancy will be held once restrictions are lifted.



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -