|
|
BAKER (Wheaton) Nancy Aileen Born April 8th 1931
Of Cobden.
Suddenly passed on May 8th, 2020 at Warrnambool base hospital with her five children by her side.
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved bride of Geoffrey (dec).
Mother and Mother in law of:
David and Cindy, Peter and Roslyn, John and Jenny, Anne and Ross, and Judy.
Nana of:
Jonathon, Emmanuel and Jadyn, Megan and Mark, Brendan and Jac, Ebony, Alistair, Lauren and Johnny, Kadin and Melissa, Sasha and Chesney, Jason, Nicky, Nathan, Rachel and Chris, Anna and Chris, and Stella.
Great Nana Baker of:
Barrett, Sophie and James, Rylee and Aria, Olivia, Evie and Eden, Acacia, Kurtis, Neisha and Dakoda, Kaelix and Zavier, Dylan and Rhiannon, Aramaya and Viorah.
Her wish at last, reunited with her 'Darlin'
Private funeral due to attendance restrictions.
Nancy's service will be livestreamed on Friday (May 15) at 1.00pm at the following link:
https://vimeo.com/417065471
A public memorial service for Nancy will be held once restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on May 13, 2020