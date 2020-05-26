|
|
DENSLEY Monica Margaret Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place on May 23, 2020 at Warrnambool. Dearly wife of Mick (dec.). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Fay (dec.) and Jack Kelson, Brian and Elaine, Kate and Wayne Blackford, Ian, Janette (dec.) and Kevin McKenzie, Michael, Wendy and Paul (dec.) Hodges. Loved Grandmother to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private funeral due to attendance restrictions. Tributes and condolences can be offered on the 'Funeral Notices' section at www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Warrnambool Standard from May 26 to May 27, 2020