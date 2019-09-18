|
|
KING (née Ryan) Mona Therese Dearly loved wife to Ronald Joseph (dec) and loving mother to Carmel, Bernie, Dennis, Marcia, Thomas, Moni and Melissa.
May our Lord Jesus guide our beautiful mum into the arms of our creator.
You were an angel. Your life was devoted to us all. You were the heart and soul of our family. Your love for us and our Dad was unconditional.
Mum had a peaceful and calming nature and you put the needs of others before your own. Your warm hugs would heal any hurt and fill our hearts with love. Your beautiful smile lit up a room and those around you were drawn to your warm presence. You believed in each of us. Always proud of our achievements. Always there when we needed guidance. Always making us feel special, like we were the only one in the room.
We will never forget how special you made us feel. We remember you in love, your life from start to end.
There will only ever be one Mona (Mum) cherished in our hearts forever.
RIP Mum
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 18, 2019