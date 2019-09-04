|
|
CLARIDGE Mikaela Jane On 30th August, at Cranbourne, aged 22 years, the result of an accident. Dearly beloved wife of Jamie Ferguson. Loved and loving daughter of Bernie and Colleen, and perfect sister of Karl and Jack. /* CLARIDGE Mikaela Jane To our beloved Mikaela, our gorgeous girl, our perfect little sister, my bub, there are not enough words to express the way we feel for you. Our hearts are broken to a point where moving forward will be a very emotional hurdle we all have to cross in time. The joy and happiness you brought to our family and the people around you was immeasurable and infectious. Your unique and bubbly personality brought so much elation to us all, and your caring and loving nature would always shine through on hard days. You captivated everyone with your mischievous humour and smile which will live on in our hearts forever. - Love you eternally beautiful; Dad, Mum, Karl, Jack and Jamie. /* For funeral details see F. Greed & Sons website for daily updates www.fgreed.com.au or future editions of the Warrnambool Standard.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 4, 2019