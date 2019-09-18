Home
Michael Joseph "Mike" SCANLON

Michael Joseph "Mike" SCANLON Notice
SCANLON Michael Joseph "Mike" 21.1.1945 - 14.9.2019



Dearly loved husband of Philomena.



Cherished father of Brendan and Robyn, Mick and Sharee, Paul and Sharon, Joanne and Brett (Matthews), Shane and Kylie.



Adored Pa of Seamus, Caleb, Niamh, Charlie, Riley, Paddy, Millie, Tom, Finn, Meg, Jack, Lenny and Bella.



May your heart always be full and

your glass never empty. SlÃ¡inte!

God Bless.

Rest In Peace.



Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.



Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 18, 2019
