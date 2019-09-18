|
|
SCANLON Michael Joseph "Mike" 21.1.1945 - 14.9.2019
Dearly loved husband of Philomena.
Cherished father of Brendan and Robyn, Mick and Sharee, Paul and Sharon, Joanne and Brett (Matthews), Shane and Kylie.
Adored Pa of Seamus, Caleb, Niamh, Charlie, Riley, Paddy, Millie, Tom, Finn, Meg, Jack, Lenny and Bella.
May your heart always be full and
your glass never empty. SlÃ¡inte!
God Bless.
Rest In Peace.
Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Sept. 18, 2019