|
|
BOURKE Michael Francis (Frank) 11/07/1932 ~ 22/03/2020 Loved 2nd Son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Bourke of Cobden. Dearly loved Husband of Kathleen for 65 years. Cherished Father of Donald, Christine, David, Gavin and Graham. Father-in-Law of Debbie, Ken, Jenny, John and Sandra. Adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Loving Brother and Brother-in-law of Edward and Edith, Jean and Noel (Fussell) (all dec), Marie and Jim (Oborne), Leonard and Shirley (dec), Edna (dec) and Stan (Murfitt), Raymond and Ellen (dec), Meredith, Ronald and Rhonda (dec), Bernard and Joy, and Anthony. Loving Uncle and Great Uncle to many. Rest In Peace Frank A Private Service for Frank has been held.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Mar. 28, 2020