Mavis Mary FINNIGAN


1928 - 2020
Mavis Mary FINNIGAN Notice
FINNIGAN (née Thistlewaite) Mavis Mary Aged 92 years

Entered eternal life on 2nd April, 2020.

Dearly loved wife of Thomas 'Tom' (dec.)

Adored mother of Marlene Lenehan, Carmel (dec.), Gerard (dec.), Shane, Michael, John (dec.), Peter, Maryanne Evans, Tommy (dec.), and Fionna Moir.

Loved mother-in-law of Pat, Margaret, Susan, Helen, Debbie, Janine, Anthony, Margie and Harry.

Treasured Granny to her 36 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren.



A family blessed with an amazing mother and example of life.

A joyful reunion in Heaven with her beloved Tom and children Carmel, John &Tommy and Gerard.



Dearly loved daughter of Bridget and Herbert Thistlethwaite (both dec.).

Loving sister of Ina, Sister Gerardus CSB (dec.), Brian (dec.) and Olive Thistlethwaite, Robert and Rosemarie (both dec.) Thistlethwaite, Joan and John Maloney, Leo (dec.) and Monica.



Private funeral due to attendance restrictions

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate a special life.

Tributes and condolences can be offered on

the 'Funeral Notices' section at

www.guyettsfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Apr. 4, 2020
