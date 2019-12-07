|
WALSH Maurice Francis Passed peacefully December 4, 2019. Loved husband of Megan and cherished father of Brigid, Nicholas, Anastasia and Emily. Great mate of Tony and many many others. A brave and courageous man to the end, now at peace. Your wonderful legacy lives on in your children, we love you Maurie. ..... may the winds be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, and until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Dec. 7, 2019