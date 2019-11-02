|
|
Rethus Jennings
Mason Des
12.01.2017-03.11.2017
2 years on from the day you got your wings, the day our hearts broke forever, the day our lives would never be the same, the day the tears start and wishing you were here.
You were and always will be our little angel boy.
We miss you so much and would do anything to have you back in our arms not just our hearts.
Until we meet again
We love you always and forever.
Mummy, Daddy Troy, Bailey and Connor
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on Nov. 2, 2019