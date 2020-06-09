Home
Martha Philomena O'Brien


1919 - 2020
Martha Philomena O'Brien Notice
O'Brien

Martha Philomena

26/08/1919 - 08/06/2020

Beloved wife of John Francis (Jack) (dec.)

Loving and loved mother of John, Kathryn, Ann, and Pauline.

Mother in law to Anne O'Brien and John Rich

Loving grandmother of seven and great grandmother of eight.

Sincere thanks to the caring and friendly staff of Swinton West, Lyndoch Living. For seven years our mother enjoyed your friendship and during the recent difficult times of CoVid19 and her approaching death, staff went well beyond the the call of duty to make our mother as comfortable and peaceful as possible and to support family members.

Thank you also to Dr John Manderson for years of friendly and caring service.

Guyetts Funerals Warrnambool

(03) 55622622
Published in The Warrnambool Standard on June 9, 2020
